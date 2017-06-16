Children’s Book Raises Awareness on Domestic Violence

James wants Roscoe’s story to serve as a starting point for discourse on domestic violence. He also wants readers—especially young children—to realize how immoral it is. “Human beings are supposed to be the [most] intelligent animals on earth. But why can’t we conduct ourselves like we are when it comes to our spouses and other intimate friends?”

As more cases of domestic violence increase, so does the need for awareness. Luckily, James L. Thompson’s “Roscoe: A Respectable Dog with Good Moral Principles” gives them a sensitive, child-friendly way to speak to their children about it.

Roscoe was a dog that was given to James when he was ten. He tried to train Roscoe to attack and scare his young neighbors, but the dog didn’t respond to his commands. Roscoe didn’t want to fight—especially not girl dogs. After James’ father had explained to him how male dogs do not want to attack female dogs, James realized that no man should ever be allowed to inflict violence against a woman.

James wants Roscoe’s story to serve as a starting point for discourse on domestic violence. He also wants readers—especially young children—to realize how immoral it is. “Human beings are supposed to be the [most] intelligent animals on earth. But why can’t we conduct ourselves like we are when it comes to our spouses and other intimate friends?” says the author.

Copies of “Roscoe: A Respectable Dog with Good Moral Principles” are available in selected online bookstores.





“Roscoe: A Respectable Dog with Good Moral Principles”

Written by James L. Thompson

Paperback | $15.99

E-book | $6.00



About the Author

James L. Thompson is a resident of Canton, Mississippi. He wrote the book in the hopes of encouraging readers to join the fight against domestic violence.