Blockchain in Healthcare Today™ Journal Announced

Partners in Digital Health, the communications and publishing group, has launched Blockchain in Healthcare Today™, its newest portfolio title marking a renaissance in healthcare.



Blockchain in Healthcare Today™ will assist the healthcare industry and its leadership in sharing the objective evaluation of proof of sustainable, integrated blockchain implementation and deployments across the healthcare continuum through proven, and scientifically validated evidence.



“Blockchain in Healthcare Today™ offers expedited, peer-reviewed publication of research, reviews, and analysis of proof of concept applications in blockchain technology for healthcare. “This is a paradigm shift where institutions and healthcare services will be challenged to change current legacy systems. It is ground-breaking territory, and we are humbled to provide a conduit where new era thinkers can share and inform on an egalitarian platform. In addition, we hope to stimulate the traditionalist’s curiosity and propensity for adoption,” stated Tory Cenaj, Publisher.



Emphasis focuses on blockchain technology innovation that fosters ecosystem efficiencies across the healthcare industry to include:

Interoperability | Patient Security | HIPAA Compliance | Network Security | Smart Contracts | Data Governance | IoT | Machine Learning | Artificial Intelligence | EHR and PHR | HIE | HL7 | Precision Medicine | Drug Supply Chain Management.





Blockchain in Healthcare Today™‘s audience will include 9,000 healthcare executives, CIOs, and researchers in hospitals, healthcare payers and providers, ACOs, informatics, academia, population health, government, CROs, biopharma, not-for-profit organizations, and other innovators. Blockchain in Healthcare Today™ provides the latest knowledge on blockchain technology and implementation challenges and benefits – with the ultimate objective of transforming and dramatically increasing the quality of healthcare.



The Blockchain in Healthcare Today™ portfolio features a suite of opportunities for sponsorship, featuring group media buys between Blockchain in Healthcare Today™, Blockchain Healthcare Review and Telehealth and Medicine Today®. In addition, a Product Directory, Innovation Ignition Competition, and annual conference are planned in 2018.



Douglas Shinsato, Editor-in-Chief, Innovation and Technology of Telehealth and Medicine Today will be part of the leadership team at the journal. He states “Our mission at Blockchain in Healthcare Today™ is to catalyze and align a “Community of Masters” - strategic thought leaders, and dedicated Next Big Thing change agents who will spark and accelerate the transformation of healthcare.” The journal harnesses the energy of local and global experts by exchanging knowledge, building consensus, and sharing a propensity toward positive change on an egalitarian and collegiate platform that is Blockchain in Healthcare Today™.



Blockchain in Healthcare Today™ is accepting scholarly manuscript submissions, editorial board nominations, and sponsor support. Those with an interest in submitting a manuscript or obtaining further information are encouraged to contact the publisher at info@partnersindigitalhealth.com



To register and become part of the community go to https://blockchainhealthcaretoday.com



This is the second online peer-reviewed publication launched by Partners in Digital Health. The company’s premier publication group, Telehealth and Medicine Today®, includes an annual conference, Innovation Ignition Competition, and Product Directory. Partners in Digital Health drives market innovation and change by building a “Community of Masters" among academics, entrepreneurs, new era thinkers, and innovators.