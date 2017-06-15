Client Ai Now Offers Unique Pricing Options

“While most lead generation firms only offer a rigid pricing program, we are providing our customers real value by making our costs flexible enough to meet the budget of anyone we work with,” said Client Ai CEO Brooks West.

Client Ai, the premier lead generation company, is showcasing a unique pricing format to bring more value to its customers.

The company offers two distinct plans, one is a charge of a flat fee of $49 per user with flexible usage on SMS and email. The other is a pay as you go program. You can take advantage of this new program now by calling (855)202-1020.

The flat fee program for $49/user allows for robust call center abilities, cloud based platform usage, 24/7 live support and Ai training. The pay as you go program allows customers to monetize all types of data, secure data repositories, an effective marketing strategy and allows for quick setup. These programs are effective for both call centers and lead generators and can be effectively rolled out for SMS, email, live transfer and more.

These leads are across all verticals, including finance and debt settlement, insurance, auto, healthcare and more. Client Ai works with some of the most effective companies in the country, helping them increase their bottom line and getting the results they want. The company has a one of a kind approach to developing quality leads that utilizes technology to help weed out useless contacts and provide clients with high quality contacts.

