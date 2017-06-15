Client Ai Becomes a Call Center’s Best Friend

Client Ai has developed new, effective ways to maximize sales conversions for call centers throughout the country.

The team at Client Ai has developed a centralized login in system that utilizes cloud computing technology to make using and receiving information easier than ever. To take advantage of this program, call now at (855) 202-1020.

“We like to see ourselves as a true call center solution service,” said founder Brooks West. “Now is a great time for call centers to turn to our Ai technology to help them increase their bottom line and provide high quality sales leads to their reps.”

Customers now have all they need to get a great call center response system going, which includes: dial automation; Inbound and Outbound Queue System; Tier Groups; A/B Campaign and Integration; and Appointments, Client SMS/Email. Client Ai’s system allows customers to manage their call center reporting in order to track their efficiency and spending costs. It also allows customers to manage every aspect of their rep’s contacts from voice to SMS to auto dialing and more. For sales reps, it provides a clean, user friendly dashboard and lead management system. And, the best part, it will not break your budget. Instead of being crush under the weight of an expensive, old call management system that has not capacity to adjust to new technology, we can help provide a state of the art system with low cost and a pay as you go approach.

Client Ai has created tools that allow you to turn your floor into a powerhouse contact center that can turn high quality leads into a high rate of sales conversions. We can help train you and your staff and get top of the line results. For more information, or to begin working on a new campaign today, contact Client Ai at www.clientai.com, call them at (855)202-1020 or shoot them an email at Support@ClientAi.com . They can help any business grow their audience, convert a higher percentage of sales and ultimately increase revenue. Do not wait, now is the time to call and make a big different in your bottom line today.