“Why Won’t They Pay Me What I’m Worth?” An Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (06/23/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Rodney Koop’s new book, “Why Won’t They Pay Me What I’m Worth?” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day on June 23rd.

Putting the profit into a service company requires understanding why people won’t pay you what you are worth. Your price is your power and cash is king. In home services like plumbing, electrical, heating and air, pest control, carpet cleaning, roofing, siding or whatever you do can be not only profitable but pleasant for you and your customer.

After 20 years struggling and trying to get technicians to sell and up sell in the homes Rodney Koop finally found the solution. Sell them exactly “how” they already buy every day. Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, don’t they make it look easy. I’ll show you their secret and on the way show you a business model that actually works every day.

“Why Won’t They Pay Me What I’m Worth?” by Rodney Koop will be free and available for download on Amazon for 1 more day (06/23/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071WMXQKP.

“Why Won’t They Pay Me What I’m Worth?” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“I started the book last night around 10:30, couldn’t put it down. Straight facts, tells it like it is. Hit so many points right on in my business. Came in today with a lot of different thoughts. Can’t wait to go home tonight and finish. Even after 47 years in business; you never stop learning. Thank-you Rodney for taking the time to write this!” – Paul Gilden

“For any contractor that has attended more seminars and spent more money than they can count trying to run a company that has any money left after paying the help and the bills. I spent the entire book saying to myself “that’s me”. I have spent 30 years trying to turn great technicians into sales people. No more!” – Richard B.

For More Information:

Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become “the hunted” with their best-selling books.

About the Author:

Rodney Koop has been in the industry for 40+ years and a business owner for over 3 decades! He brings a wealth of knowledge and an understanding of consumer purchasing habits that is literally unmatched. Rodney will be there to explain how and why The New Flat Rate works and to provide training and support related to current members. Rodney is most passionate about his wife, 9 children, boating and, more recently, four-wheeling in the mud.