Rodney Koop’s “Why Won’t They Pay Me What I’m Worth” - Free Download Tomorrow (06/19/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Rodney Koop’s new book, “Why Won’t They Pay Me What I’m Worth?” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on June 19th.

Putting the profit into a service company requires understanding why people won’t pay you what you are worth. Your price is your power and cash is king. In home services like plumbing, electrical, heating and air, pest control, carpet cleaning, roofing, siding or whatever you do can be not only profitable but pleasant for you and your customer.

After 20 years struggling and trying to get technicians to sell and up sell in the homes Rodney Koop finally found the solution. Sell them exactly “how” they already buy every day. Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, don’t they make it look easy. I’ll show you their secret and on the way show you a business model that actually works every day.

“Why Won’t They Pay Me What I’m Worth?” by Rodney Koop will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (06/19/2017 – 06/23/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071WMXQKP.

“Why Won’t They Pay Me What I’m Worth?” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“One of the top 3 reasons contracting businesses fail more often than almost every other type of business in the U.S. is because they fail to make money. The reason they fail to make money is most contractors don’t know how to properly price and even if they do their techs and salespeople, as well as many owners, negotiate away their profits or offer only low-end options. They spend the customer’s money with their wallet and offer cheap fixes thinking customers want cheap prices. Rodney makes a great case for getting paid what you are worth.” – Andrew Cameron

“Just finished reading ‘Why Won’t They Pay Me What I Am Worth?’ and find again that the information Rodney and crew puts on the streets is refreshing, concise and groundbreaking for the heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical service contracting business. This is a great short read that shows Rodney’s natural ability to think way outside of the normal box.” – Scott Heimler

About the Author:

Rodney Koop has been in the industry for 40+ years and a business owner for over 3 decades! He brings a wealth of knowledge and an understanding of consumer purchasing habits that is literally unmatched. Rodney will be there to explain how and why The New Flat Rate works and to provide training and support related to current members. Rodney is most passionate about his wife, 9 children, boating and, more recently, four-wheeling in the mud.