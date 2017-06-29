Novelesque Biography Details Gordon Devon Gaster’s Life Journey

What will man go through to achieve great things in life? The novel-esque biography “Mud 2 Money, Eyes on Moscow: The Adventures of Gordon Devon Gaster” explores the characteristic which turned a man of ordinary means into an original thinker of remarkable achievement. The author explores factors such as geography, ancestry, education, economics, travel, values, loyalty, risk, reward, commitment, perspective and perseverance. Her books also discusses the over-all heart and soul journeys of man.

“Mud 2 Money, Eyes on Moscow: The Adventures of Gordon Devon Gaster” is about Avon Park native Gordon Gaster, a long-time resident of Jupiter. The book covers highlights of his service as a U.S. Navy intelligence analyst and his career as a financial adviser in Florida.

The book poses a question: What does it mean to be self-fulfilled? Self-fulfillment comes from achieving your deepest desires and realizing your highest capacities. Through your own efforts, following your own path, you create happiness and a sense of purpose.

The path to that result is never easy. Almost always, it’s a lifelong search to identify, then recognize the true meaning of being fulfilled. We look at life and make risky choices just so we can have the satisfaction of being complete.

The author’s views may differ from ours because the journey to self-fulfillment is as unique as each individual. To some extent and in varying degrees, we all want more from life; not necessarily material things, awards, recognitions, achievements. We just want to fully express who we are and what we can do. Self-fulfillment is the ability to thrive while striving toward the revelation of what is strongest or best in one’s self. Moreover, self-fulfillment bespeaks a life well lived, deeply satisfying, fruitful and worthwhile. Others may contradict the author’s quest for self-fulfillment. They may consider it impractical because the realization of aspirations has no finite attainment in a world of limitless aspirations. Whatever Gordon Gaster’s reasons, chose to explore the breadth of his inner being, thereby gaining lasting contentment and gratification.

“Mud 2 Money, Eyes on Moscow: The Adventures of Gordon Devon Gaster” received Honorable Mention in the Biography category in the 2017 Florida Book Festival and was one of the books displayed in 2017 American Library Association Annual Book exhibit last June 23 to 27.



“Mud 2 Money, Eyes on Moscow: The Adventures of Gordon Devon Gaster”

Written by: Stephanie Murphy-Lupo

Published by: Stephanie Murphy-Lupo

Published date: April 12, 2016

Paperback price: $12.95



About the author

Stephanie Murphy-Lupo is an author, freelance journalist and native Floridian. She has written about numerous American destinations as well as Cuba, Portugal, Australia, Finland, Sweden, Canada and Italy.