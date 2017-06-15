Chicago Mold and Air Quality Testing Laboratory Offers Free IAQ Workshop

Professionals involved with indoor air quality (IAQ) issues are invited to take part in a one-day workshop being offered by EMSL Analytical, Inc.The workshop, Assessing Indoor Air Quality Beyond Mold, is being held on June 22nd at the Clarion Inn & Waterford Conference Center in Elmhurst, Illinois.

Although many indoor air quality concerns relate to mold and moisture, other contaminants can have an even larger impact on people’s health. In this workshop, attendees will learn about the equipment and sampling methods needed to measure a wide range of contaminants beyond mold. Volatile organic compounds (VOCs), allergens, particulate matter and carbon dioxide are some of the topics that will be covered in detail. Time will also be allotted to discuss other IAQ contaminants that are of interest to those in attendance.

EMSL is pleased to be offering this free course that is being taught by world-renowned IAQ expert and trainer, Ian Cull, PE, CIH. Mr. Cull is President of Indoor Sciences, Inc., an indoor air quality training and consulting company based in Chicago. He has served as the Vice President and Technical Director of the Indoor Air Quality Association (IAQA) and has taught thousands of industry professionals over the last 15 years as a training provider for the IAQA.

“We invite consultants and contractors from the greater Chicago area and beyond that are involved with IAQ issues to attend this complimentary one-day course,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “We are pleased to be offering this exceptional opportunity that is being taught by one of the industry’s most experienced and dynamic instructors. We strongly encourage people to register today because this free event is filling up fast.”

To register or learn more about this upcoming event or other training opportunities and laboratory services offered by EMSL, please visithttp://emsl.com/Training.aspx?EventID=483, call (843) 737-6955 or email jmazonas@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

