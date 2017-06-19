Novelesque Biography Motivates Readers to Explore Life’s Possibilities

The life of Gordon Devon Gaster shows how one can overcome obstacle through imagination, determination and sheer will-power.

What will man go through to achieve great things in life? The novelesque biography “Mud 2 Money, Eyes on Moscow: The Adventures of Gordon Devon Gaster” explores all characteristics which turned a man of ordinary means into someone remarkable, some capable of original thought. The author explores factors such as geography, ancestry, education, economics, travel, values, loyalty, risk, reward, commitment, perspective and perseverance. The book also discusses one man’s heart-and-soul journeys as a rite of passage.

“Mud 2 Money, Eyes on Moscow: The Adventures of Gordon Devon Gaster” is about Avon Park native Gordon Gaster, a long-time resident of Jupiter. The book covers highlights of his service as a U.S. Navy intelligence analyst and his career as a financial adviser in Florida.

Although he excelled in those fields, Gordon Gaster didn’t overlook what might be missing in his life. He chose to explore more because he knew the world held other possibilities and opportunities. His military career was a colorful and successful one, yet there was a longing in his heart for fulfillment on a different level. This book presents his life in a detailed manner. All of his choices led to escapades in life which were inspiring. From education, travels, commitments and achievements, each action was crafted intricately and by design. His quest for self-fulfillment went beyond conventional standards as he pushed through obstacles along the way. In that manner, he experienced motivation, success and the attending satisfaction. And with perseverance, he ultimately gained what he aimed for from the outset.

“Mud 2 Money, Eyes on Moscow: The Adventures of Gordon Devon Gaster” received Honorable Mention in the Biography category in the 2017 Florida Book Festival.

“Mud 2 Money, Eyes on Moscow: The Adventures of Gordon Devon Gaster”

Written by: Stephanie Murphy-Lupo

Published by: Stephanie Murphy-Lupo

Published date: April 12, 2016

Paperback price: $12.95

About the author

Stephanie Murphy-Lupo is an author, freelance journalist and native Floridian. She has written about numerous American destinations as well as Cuba, Portugal, Australia, Finland, Sweden, Canada and Italy.