Astrologer Teaches Readers How To Channel Their Inner Self

Astrologer Kathy Kerston presented two profound principles in Balancing Your Orbit. The planets beam energies to Earth, and we can respond positively or negatively to these energies. With the belief that we wrote our own birth chart, it is the scenarios that we painted that we choose what paths to follow in our lives. By exercising our own free will, we would be the artist of our lives once we choose to take on that responsibility.



Kerston described in a powerful way how the planetary system and energies affect our lives. With the aid of our imagination, we usually choose the positive energy of any planet, hoping for a positive result in the end. She outlined each planet profile using Greek mythological profiles. These profiles in return take control of our lives by changing our common beliefs. In this regard, we will all start to view the planets our guide, sending positive outcomes and good vibes.



The power to change our lives is truly in our hands. We were given that power for us to be able to practice the freedom of choice. As the author mentioned in her book, we are all co-creators with the Divine Creator.



The author encouraged the readers to focus on the great possibilities of their charts. As writers of our own charts, we choose what we want to experience with life. As authors of our charts, we have the power to change our destinies, if we choose to do so. She emphasized that we have the incredible gift of free will and if we acknowledge that fact, we do have an advantage. She challenged us to use the wonderful gift of free will to design our lives.



Instead of blaming our fate to on our people, we must use the gift and advantage that we have. Just as we have our strengths and weaknesses, like the planets, we must utilize them to make them work effectively in our lives.



Balancing Your Orbit

Written by: Kathy Kerston

Published by: iUniverseBooks

Published date: September 27, 2008

Paperback price: $10.94



About the author

Kathy Kerston has been a practicing astrologer for over thirty-five years and the director of The Institute for Spiritual Development (www.isd-sparta.org) for v. She teaches workshops on astrology, the Emotional Freedom Technique, and the laws of manifestation. She also operates an international practice, serving clients across the country and around the world.