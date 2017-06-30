Thriller Pits a Psychologist and a Detective against a Satanic Cult

In the suspense thriller “A Birthday to Die For,” the protagonists race against time to stop a cult from sacrificing an 26-year-old girl on her birthday.

Kae Carlson has multiple personalities and believes she will be killed on her twenty-sixth birthday, only three weeks away. Dr. Paula Mitchell, a Seattle clinical psychologist, badly wants to save her patient’s life. Through "Connie,” “Maxine,” and “Cathleen,” Kae’s other personalities, Dr. Mitchell learns the horrible truth that Kae was raped by the High Priest of a satanic cult on her thirteenth birthday. The baby was miscarried and prevented Kae from delivering a baby to be sacrificed. She must now take its place. Having no other choice, Paula calls the police.



“A Birthday to Die For” takes readers on the search for the truth where leads are scarce and witnesses disappear or die as Homicide Detective Jerry Riggs and his partner hunt for cult members and the location where the sacrificial ceremony will take place. Will Kae be alive by her birthday?



“A Birthday to Die For” was one of the books featured at the 2017 American Library Association Annual recently held last June 23, 2017.



“A Birthday to Die For”

Written by Frank Atchley

Published by Mystic Publishers

Publishing date July 27, 2015

Paperback price: $12.95



About the Author



Frank Atchley is a retired police officer. He served twelve years as a homicide investigator before becoming an investigative sergeant for the Green River serial murder investigation in King County, Washington. Although the total number of victims cannot be accurately determined, in his jurisdiction, 48 women were murdered, the largest number of victims attributable to a serial killer in U.S. history. Atchley is very proud to have served on that task force whose members worked 24/7/365 to solve those murders. He retired at the rank of captain. He and his wife now reside in Henderson, Nevada.