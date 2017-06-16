How Lies Sometimes becomes the Truth Itself

“The Truth behind a Lie: The Road to Commitment” tells of Avel Knight, a man who wants to enjoy things in life that he never had while he was growing up. He enrolled at King University and worked harder than his peers to graduate near the top of his class. He was flooded with job offers when he graduated as a marketing specialist.

Avel thinks he has everything he could ever want when he buys a home overlooking the city. With his upbringing, Avel learned to work hard and that would allow him to achieve his goals. But something still seems to be missing…

As Avel becomes a man, he learns what is truly important in life. He struggles to figure out how to march to success, practice what you preach, grow through conflict, and how to truly enjoy the fruits of hard work.

“The Truth behind a Lie: The Road to Commitment” presents an inspirational self-help guide in story form—one that will help you to focus on the important things in life: your purpose and your family.

“The Truth behind a Lie: The Road to Commitment”

Written by Jesse D. W. Reynolds

Published by: iPublisher

Publishing date: April 8, 2011

Paperback price $13.95

“The Truth behind a Lie: The Road to Commitment” will be on bookstands at the 2017 American Library Association Annual on June 23, 1017. Own a copy now!

About the author

Jesse D.W. Reynolds (1988) was born in Anderson, Indiana. Reynolds attended a private, Christian school and then transitioned into the public school system. Reynolds excelled academically and graduated from Bradley University with a Business major and an accounting focus. His debut book, “The Truth behind a Lie: The Road to Commitment” is a testament of growth and development seen in many lives around the world. Reynolds loves his wife and two children, serves in his local church, and enjoys writing (poetry, music, and books). Reynolds believes that his biggest accomplishment has been helping people live more focused lives.