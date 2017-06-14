National Healthy Homes Month Focuses Attention on Indoor Air Quality

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other government institutions recognize the month of June as National Healthy Homes Month. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) theme for this month of recognition is Everyone Deserves a Safe and Healthy Home.



With the understanding that the vast majority of the population spends the majority of their time indoors, National Healthy Homes Month introduces the public to concepts and important tips for keeping their homes healthy and safe. A major component of a healthy home depends on the state of its indoor air quality.



The EPA states, “…National Healthy Homes Month — the perfect time to remember that a healthy home begins with healthy air. Why air? Because the air inside your home can contain harmful pollutants that put you and your family at risk. Keep in mind that health effects resulting from poor indoor air quality (IAQ) can be experienced soon after exposure and sometimes not until years later. Improving your home’s indoor air quality is important to your health and the health of your loved ones.”



Helping families to determine the air quality in their homes are the IAQ laboratory specialists at EMSL Analytical, Inc. With 40 laboratories across the United States and Canada, EMSL offers a wide range of air quality testing services for everything from mold, bacteria, allergens and particulate matter to lead, asbestos, radon and more. EMSL also provides all of the sampling supplies necessary and offers a wide range of air monitoring equipment. They have even developed a diverse assortment of targeted and easy-to-use test kits to identify many of the most common indoor environmental quality (IEQ) concerns.



To learn more about indoor air quality testing services, test kits and monitoring equipment, please visit www.EMSL.com, email info@EMSL.com or call (800) 220-3675. To access any of the indoor environmental quality test kits, visit www.EMSLTestKits.com.



About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOCs, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

