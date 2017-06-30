Author Shares Experiences about Competitive Outdoor Basketball

Author, Andy Durham, tells, in great details, the background of basketball and the adventures and effort placed upon outdoor basketball.

“16-Win-By-Two” is a sports story which the author, Andy Durham, tells of about the life to outdoor courts.



The book contains helpful tips and stories any avid sports fan can relate to. The book is a must-have for avid sports fans and those who are very fond of basketball. The book is, basically, about basketball and the adventures that were narrated by the author in order to succeed in the competitive outdoor basketball.

The story in the book is well-narrated and complete with interesting details. The author did a very fine job in writing the book. This is a splendid addition to one’s bookshelf of sports literature. “16-Win-By-Two” is highly recommended to those who are interested to read stories about basketball, those who are looking for tips from firsthand experience about competitive outdoor basketball and those who are avid fans of sports literature. This is a magnificent book for you to have.



“Kid, you’d better get home… your parents are going to be looking for you.

Don’t you know it’s getting late and dark? Get home, kid!”



“It was getting late, and I was shooting by the light of the moon, but I was forty years old,

and my parents turned me loose many years ago. I may have looked like a kid who should be

out getting ready for a trick-or-treat journey, but I was on a basketball mission — and when I

told the concerned visitors that I would be OK for the night, and that I was over forty, they

were a bit shocked.”



In this story of sports and adventure, author Andy Durham chronicles a basketball life on the outdoor courts. Join him on 16-Win-by-Two!



“16-Win-By-Two” was one of the titles displayed at the 2017 American Library Association Annual-Print, which took place on June 23, 2017. Grab your copy now!

“16-Win-By-Two”

www.16winby2.com

Written by Andy Durham

Published by LifeRichPublishing

Published date February 28, 2017

Paperback price: $11.99



About the author

Andy Durham is a 1980 graduate of Liberty University, in Lynchburg, Virginia, with a BS degree in Physical Education. He was a standout in high school football and wrestling and he was a college scholarship recipient in football.



Durham was a high school teacher and coach at Vandalia Christian School in Greensboro, North Carolina from 1980-1986, coaching soccer, basketball, volleyball, softball and cross-country. His team finished second in the state in girls basketball in 1986 and Durham was named Softball Coach of the Year in 85-86.



Andy Durham was a sports talk show host in radio from 1987-2001 and has done high school football, basketball, baseball and minor league baseball play-by-play on radio and on the internet, from 1998-2016.



Durham started a sports blog at GreensboroSports.com in December of 2005 and since the blog began tracking official stats they have received 11,500,000 hits over the past 7 and a-half years…Over 11 million hits, nearly 12 million by now, and the hits just keep coming…



Andy Durham has had a very busy sports career, but has also found time to maintain his daily runs, having been an avid runner since 1978 and one of the most active outdoor basketball players in the world since 1980.