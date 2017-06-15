Smaato and Google Doubleclick Exchange Bidding Partnership Now Available Globally to Hundreds of Premium Mobile Publishers

Smaato, the leading global real-time advertising platform for mobile publishers and app developers, announces today the expansion of its partnership with Google, after a successful integration with DoubleClick’s Exchange Bidding program. Starting this week, hundreds of DoubleClick publishers will gain access to Smaato’s highly-coveted premium worldwide mobile demand – particularly for in-app traffic, Smaato’s core strength, which now makes up 91% of global ad spending on its global mobile-only exchange.

After a close and continuing partnership with Google on the product’s advisory board, Smaato is the first mobile-only exchange expanding into the open beta of DoubleClick’s Exchange Bidding program. Smaato was originally selected by Google last October as its first mobile-only exchange beta partner and has, since then, successfully tested with a select group of publishers.

Now, hundreds of DoubleClick publishers worldwide can open their ad auctions to receive bids from Smaato’s extensive network of 450+ mobile demand partners. The addition of Smaato’s massive global mobile demand to DoubleClick’s can provide additional competition in real-time – particularly for in-app traffic – thereby maximizing revenue for each impression. According to Google, publishers have already seen programmatic revenue lift as high as 40 percent.

“After an extremely successful Exchange Bidding partnership in closed beta, we are excited to continue working with Google DoubleClick to extend Smaato’s premium mobile demand to publishers worldwide,” said Ragnar Kruse, CEO and co-founder of Smaato. “Publishers, and particularly apps, want to expand their global reach to fast-growing markets like Asia-Pacific, and Smaato is happy to partner with Google to fulfill that massive opportunity.”

“Smaato has been a great Exchange Bidding partner. They’ve worked with us throughout the closed beta to develop Exchange Bidding into a solution that puts the needs of mobile in-app publishers first,” says Sam Cox, Group Product Manager, DoubleClick Ad Exchange. “App publishers have always had to sacrifice speed to maximize demand for their inventory, but with Exchange Bidding and demand from mobile exchanges like Smaato, they can finally bring real-time pricing from multiple exchanges to bear on all of their inventory.”

Smaato is a global, mobile-first company that has amassed an international network of premium demand partners, with almost half coming from markets outside the US. The company currently works with more than 10,000 advertisers – including 91 of the Top 100 Ad Age Brands – and manages more than 300 billion mobile impressions each month, reaching over 1 billion monthly unique mobile users. Smaato’s key priority has been and continues to be running a brand-safe, transparent, reliable and accountable global marketplace for mobile advertising.

To learn more about Smaato, visit www.smaato.com.

About Smaato

Smaato is the leading global real-time mobile advertising platform, connecting 10,000+ advertisers – including 91 of the Top 100 Ad Age brands – with over 90,000 app developers and mobile web publishers. Smaato manages up to 10 billion mobile ad impressions daily and reaches over 1 billion unique mobile users monthly. Founded in 2005 by mobile pioneers Ragnar Kruse and Petra Vorsteher, Smaato has its global headquarters in San Francisco, California, with additional regional headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, and Singapore. Learn more at www.smaato.com.