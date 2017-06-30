Former Navy Shares His Story of a Life Well Lived

Life is one constant battle between wanting to be alone, but not wanting to be lonely.

A very fitting line for the story as told by author Harold Allen Corzine. Readers will follow a story of life filled with colorful memories and challenging exploits.

The author at one point in his life pondered on the thought that he was feeling not necessarily sad but was feeling really empty. He pointed out that part of his life where loneliness and sadness created a void. A painful memory of so long ago but was etched in his heart. A feeling of somewhat being regretful for not overcoming that trait.

Nevertheless, he brilliantly painted the story of his life with beautiful colors. A black hue represented that part of his teenage years, but an array of lively colors masked that dark side. Life would not be complete without that certain loneliness and emptiness. We may experience it differently, but altogether, they add spice to our lives. An autobiography has its own captivating aspect. Readers are drawn to the skillful narration of an author. Since life events differ from each person, it is really of great interest to explore the life story of a certain person.

Harold Allen Corzine depicted his life as a normal one. Normal as it seemed, still, he elaborately described the lowest part of his life which he considered as significant. A memory that gnawed a part of him. A memory he tried to forget.

As we course through our lives, unpleasant circumstances and events would frequently beset us. As much as we try to forget or eliminate that aspect, it is already embedded in us. The demons that we constantly battle from time to time. One thing is for sure, that part of the author’s life, just like everyone else, signified great importance, for without that life event, his life would not be complete.

I Am … I Said: Memoirs of a Common Man was one of the books to hit the stands on the 2017 American Library Association Annual, held on June 23, 2017.



The author was born and raised in a small town in northeastern Nebraska. He served four years in the navy as an enlisted weather observer and forecaster. After receiving a graduate degree in meteorology, he worked for the federal government, retiring in 1993 after 33 years federal service. He currently lives with his wife, Alice, in a small coastal fishing village in North Carolina.