Author Hopes His Memoir Will Inspire Readers to Live Life to the Fullest

The memoir started with the author’s reflection of a Neil Diamond song. The words and melody stirred in him an immediate, deep and sorrowful emotion so strong that it brought tears to his eyes. A feeling of sadness and loneliness which brought back memories that he had buried and forgotten long ago.

The author narrated his life story in a plain and simple manner: a manner which is more episodic than continuous. His purpose was to share his life events which are interesting, amusing, enlightening and pertinent to his development as a human being. He recalled his childhood vividly. He felt a sense of belongingness within his family. He regarded his parents as both providers and caring. He never felt emptiness during his childhood days. Love was overflowing in the family. He appreciated growing in a small town where he was able to explore his horizons freely without fear of any danger lurking within the environment. Families in their community felt secure. Overall, his was a happy childhood. He vividly described the colorful aspects of his childhood especially the friendship and bond that he made with the other children in the neighborhood.

The years into his teenage life, although not as vibrant as his childhood, he still fitted in as a regular teenager. He lacked the socialization aspect of his teenage years though. The sense of belongingness, the stigma of trying to fit in or belong to a social group didn’t work out well with him. Still, he did and tried everything to be as normal as possible. College life and adulthood seemed a little bit delightful. He was faced with challenges a normal adult would and more so when joined the military. Wise judgment and cautious decisions helped him through with his career. Alice, who later became his wife, was a significant factor in his life. Even though he lacked socialization in his teenage years and early adulthood, he managed to persuade her. He cannot help but always think that he had a personality trait of being reserve, which hampered him to socialize. He was never a showy person and was having difficulty in exposing his true feelings. Eventually, when he wrote this book, he came to realize that that part of his life where he considered it lonely, only added spice to the true meaning of life.

I Am … I Said: Memoirs of a Common Man will be featured in the upcoming 2017 American Library Association Annual, on June 23, 2017.

About the author

The author was born and raised in a small town in northeastern Nebraska. He served four years in the navy as an enlisted weather observer and forecaster. After receiving a graduate degree in meteorology, he worked for the federal government, retiring in 1993 after 33 years federal service. He currently lives with his wife, Alice, in a small coastal fishing village in North Carolina.