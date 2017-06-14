Homeowner Insurance Claims and Potential Indoor Environmental Quality Concerns

In 2016, The Travelers Companies, Inc. published data about the most common and expensive homeowners insurance claims in the United States. The figures were based on insurance claims with the company from 2009 through 2015.



Weather-related incidents were associated with over half of all claims. Wind, freezing and bursting pipes, roof and flashing leaks and ice dams were all specifically listed by the insurance provider. The five most common causes of insurance claims included:

Exterior wind damage – 25% of all losses

Non-weather related water damage (e.g., plumbing or appliance issues) – 19%

Hail – 15%

Weather related water damage (e.g., rain, melting ice, snow) – 11%

Theft – 6%



“Fires reportedly resulted in the most expensive claims, followed by hail, wind, and plumbing or appliance leaks,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “While damage or loss from any one of these causes is often quite evident, these events can also create potential indoor environmental hazards that property owners may not readily recognize. Water damage can result in mold growth and sewage contamination could introduce mold, bacteria, viruses and chemical contaminants into a property. Fires can cause smoke and soot residue issues that can result in odors and respiratory concerns. Cleanup, demolition and repair activities could also disturb and aerosolize mold, asbestos-containing materials and lead-based paints if they are not properly handled.”



For those faced with property damage, indoor environmental quality (IEQ) assessments and testing can help to determine the extent of possible property damages and any exposure hazards that may be present. EMSL Analytical Inc. offers testing services for odors, soot, smoke damage, mold, bacteria, sewage, asbestos, lead and a wide range of other substances associated with property damage claims. Testing can not only help to determine the scope of damages, it can also help to ensure damages are properly repaired and remediated.



