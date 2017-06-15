Author Provides Points to Live By in Attaining Success

The road to success is not an easy feat to overcome but one should continue and it will be conquered.

Everyone dreams of success. This is a fact. While each of us defines success differently, we all agree to the fact that the road to success is paved with adversities. A grueling journey in which some eventually give up, others settle for mediocrity, and a good fee accomplishing it. We look up to successful individuals and oftentimes, we tend to follow their ways on how they achieve success.

The book, The Infinite Intelligence: The Ladder of Success by Afoma Okafor, talked about reaching your dreams by enriching your “power within”. It listed out many possibilities when one is able to know his abilities and is able to use these abilities wisely. The author shared wise words into achieving your goals and motivated the readers to continue despite hardships.

If you need motivation to do more in life or simply want something to read in your free time, I suggest getting The Infinite Intelligence: The Ladder of Success. Either way, you’ll be rewarded with bountiful knowledge which may drive you more towards fulfilling your dreams. Truly a piece of work worth keeping and reading for when you feel like you’re going nowhere.

The Infinite Intelligence: The Ladder of Success was one of the books exhibited at the 2017 Book Expo America, which took place last June 1, 2017.



The Infinite Intelligence: The Ladder of Success

Written by Afoma Eguh-Okafor

Published by Xlibris Corporation

Published date Apr 7, 2008

Paperback price $19.99



About the author

After attending the Real Estate Wealth Expo in Atlanta, Georgia and listening to Donald Trump’s and all the learning annex team’s speech, Afoma Eguh-Okafor felt her life had made a massive turn and had started thinking bigger. This major happening inspired her to write The Infinite Intelligence: The Ladder of Success.