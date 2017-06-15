Doctor Provides Useful and Different Methods To Fight Stress

No one wants to face stress every day. Everyone knows how tiring and unhealthy it is. But with the way our jobs and academics demand, requiring us 100% of our attention, stress is unavoidable. It is inevitable. We seek different methods to de-stress; from the likes of going to expensive seminars and programs to turning to food cravings. And while these are effective, sometimes when we think of the expenses we exhaust, instead of de-stressing, we tend to get more stressed.

“Art of Stress-Free Living: Eastern and Western Approach” by Sukhraj S. Dhillon talked about relieving stress in various methods, in a practical way. The book discussed in detail the power of Zen, the importance of stress management and it also took into account the positive aspects of stress. It incorporated the various Eastern and Western approaches of de-stressing and offered other means of handling stress.

“Art of Stress-Free Living: Eastern and Western Approach” is recommended to everyone in all shapes and sizes, ages, and status who suffer stressful living. The book offers a wide variety of wellness and practical tips that will surely benefit one’s health.

“Art of Stress-Free Living: Eastern and Western Approach” was one of the books exhibited at the 2017 Book Expo America, which happened last June 1, 2017.

“Art of Stress-Free Living: Eastern and Western Approach”

Written by Sukhraj S. Dhillon

Published by CreateSpace Publishing

Published date Jan 19, 2013

Paperback price $9.84



About the author

Dr. Sukhraj S. Dhillon has an advanced degree in life sciences and molecular biology from the west and a fascination with yoga, breathing, religion and spirituality from the east crafted out of studies at Yale University, U.S.A. and Punjab University, India. Therefore, he is uniquely qualified to present a synthesis of eastern and western approaches towards stress-management. He has published over 12 books and 40 research papers, and has expressed his views in the news media and workshops.