Author Writes Story Full of Lively And Playful Characters

Where Is My Tail? is a children’s book written by Everlena Morris. “Where is my tai?”, asks the rabbit. The question will never be left out of the page. The book revolves around the rabbit’s fixation in finding its tail. This is a very lively book filled with lively characters, easy to read dialogues and very creative and colorful illustrations.

The book is marvelous for role plays and/or puppet shows. The book is fun to read and will never bore the children. Babysitters with very naughty charges can benefit greatly with this book as it will keep their charges at bay.

Where Is My Tail? is highly recommended to kids, especially those who have just begun reading, to parents of toddlers, to pre-school teachers and to babysitters. This book is also a really adorable gift to kids.

Where Is My Tail? was one of the titles displayed at the 2017 American Library Association Annual-Print, which took place last June 23, 2017. So what are you waiting for? Grab yourself a copy now!

Where Is My Tail?

Written by Everlena Morris

Published by Xlibris

Published date October 30, 2010

Paperback price: $15.99