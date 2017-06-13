New Study from Researchers at Two California Universities Examines Indoor Particulate Matter Pollutants

In May, the journal PLOS One published a new study that analyzed the presence of fine particulates in predominately low-income households in the San Diego area. Researchers from two different southern universities in California monitored the homes of almost 300 smokers who had at least one child under the age of 15 in the household.



The study utilized air monitors that recorded information about particulate matter (PM) between 0.5 and 2.5 micrometers. Two air monitors were placed in each of the homes over several months to record information about particulate matter pollution levels.



Surprisingly, researchers found that smoke from marijuana contributed about the same to the PM pollution as tobacco smoke. Cooking, burning candles and incense and cleaning activities were all also confirmed to increase the fine particulate matter levels in the air of the participants’ homes.



"Exposure to particulate matter can affect both the lungs and the heart," said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. "People with heart or lung diseases, children and older adults are the most likely to be affected by exposure. Particulate matter pollution is so small that it can typically only be detected using advanced laboratory equipment or sensitive air monitors.



