Author Shares Some Guides and Tips on Holistic Care for Patients

”An Administrator’s Guide to Implementing Spiritual Care into Nursing Practice” is a very insightful book written by author Bonnie Weaver Battey. The book is full of guides, tips and insights on how spiritual care can be inserted as part of a patient’s holistic care. The author shares how it can help the patients in their eventual healing, but carers also need to know their spiritual calling as well. The author also points out that imposing one’s OWN beliefs and values about spirituality is professionally and ethically inappropriate. Spiritual care involves listening for the frame of reference of the client and their respective families to determine how spirituality can be their support in health concerns. The topic, spirituality, is a very sensitive one as it deals with diverse religions and beliefs and must be dealt with proper handling and care.



“An Administrator’s Guide to Implementing Spiritual Care into Nursing Practice” is highly recommended to those who are planning or are currently in the nursing care business. The book is very well-written and complete with insights and tips for a better and complete holistic healing of patients under care.



“An Administrator’s Guide to Implementing Spiritual Care into Nursing Practice”

Written by Bonnie Weaver Battey

Published by Xlibris

Published date October 8, 2008

Paperback price: $15.99



About the author

Bonnie Weaver Battey, Ph.D., R.N., completed her undergraduate work at Valparaiso University and Wagner College, receiving a BS degree in Nursing, a MSN in Nursing Education from Vanderbilt University, and a Ph.D. from the University of Kansas, Lawrence, majoring in Speech Communication and Human Relations. Dr. Battey has served as faculty and administrator of associate degree, baccalaureate, and master’s programs in nursing. She initiated an AND and a BSN program in nursing, and served as an accreditation visitor over 25 years for undergraduate and graduate levels of nursing programs. Dr. Battey has authored numerous articles, chapters, several books and authored four computer instruction programs for distance education, as well as given numerous presentations at professional and lay conferences on a variety of issues in nursing and research. She has served on committees for state boards of nursing and nursing associations, as well as a volunteer Parish Nurse and lay chaplain. She is a member of Sigma Theta Tau International, the American Holistic Nurses’ Association and the Society for Spirituality, Theology and Health.