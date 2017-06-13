Story of Handicapped Osprey Teaches Readers How To Face Their Fears

Working in the children’s department of a public library while in high school and college paved the way for Edward Martin Polansky’s career in children’s literature. The CPA from San Antonio, TX published his first book, a contemporary fable titled Oscar the Osprey: The Bird Who Was Afraid of Heights (AuthorHouse, 2015).



Illustrated by Jean Rosow, Oscar the Osprey is about the titular bird of prey who suffers from a peculiar phobia: fear of heights. Polansky gained inspiration for the story during a family vacation, when he and his family walked across a suspension bridge, which stands about a thousand feet above a river. His son, who had a massive fear of heights, exclaimed “It would really suck, if you were a bird and afraid of heights.”



Through his story, Polansky hopes to motivate readers, young and old, to face their fears and overcome their insecurity and low self-esteem. Even if their innate gifts do not manifest early in life, they could develop it as they grow up or move forward in life as long as they do not give up. Polansky imparts many motivational life lessons with his book’s recurring themes of identity and resiliency.



If readers would want to read an inspirational children’s book, they should pick Polansky’s Oscar the Osprey: The Bird Who Was Afraid of Heights. To purchase this book, visit www.oscartheospreybook.com





Oscar the Osprey: The Bird Who Was Afraid of Heights

Written by Edward Martin Polansky

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date June 2, 2015

Paperback price $12.95



About the Author



Author Edward Martin Polansky is a Certified Public Accountant in San Antonio and has been in public practice for over forty years with Ernst & Young, with his own firm, and with a regional accounting firm, Weaver and Tidwell LLP. He currently is Of Counsel with Weaver and consults with individuals and businesses on tax and financial planning matters. Oscar the Osprey is his initial effort as an author of a children’s book, although he has had an avid interest in children’s literature ever since he worked in the children’s department of the Corpus Christi Texas Public Library while in high school and college.