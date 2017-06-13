Novel “The Road at St. Liseau” Depicts Heroic Life in Nazi-Occupied France in WWII

Prolific author, Thomas W. Becker’s unforgettable and thrilling novel of espionage, adventure, and romance in World War II takes readers from the depths of despair to the heights of love and courage.

Crashing his B17 bomber on a French farm, wounded bombardier Captain Robert Marsden is brought back to health by a young student nurse (Lisa Jardin) enabling him to lead missions of sabotage and espionage as a member of the French Resistance leading up to the allied D-Day invasion of Normandy.

Highly graphic and descriptive of Nazi brutality and arrogance, scenes of torture, murder, and rape are based on documented events in this historical fiction narrative that offers glimpses of wartime reality. Robert finally uncovers the truth of Hitler’s super-secret V-1 and V-2 rockets being built and launched at Germany’s Nordhausen and Peenemunde facilities, allowing the Allies to begin bombing them (Operation Crossbow) bringing the war in Europe to a decisive end.

Becker’s “The Road at St. Liseau” is available on Amazon and at iUniverse Online Bookstore.

“The Road at St. Liseau”

Written by Thomas W. Becker

Published by iUniverse

Published date: June 5, 2015

Paperback price: $14.95