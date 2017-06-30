Managing Director Shares Points on How to Ace That Dream Job

Your dream job awaits you. Come prepared and it will be yours.

In today’s market, landing a great job requires a considerable amount of hard work, especially since competition is fierce. To emerge victorious, one needs a successful plan together with proven strategic methods.

“Killer Interviews: Success Strategies for Young Professionals,” written by Frederick Ball, is a helpful guide to be a winning candidate in your dream job as it provides a carefully thought out step-by-step plan. The book shares tips on how to “pre-sell” yourself in a resume, create a powerful network, and communicate effectively with the interviewers. It provides ways on how to assess your competencies and accomplishments, and helps you decide if the company and the job are right for you. To gain advantage over fellow job seekers, the author also provides potential interview questions, and you are also given the knowledge to ask appropriate questions of the interviewer. Good impressions are invaluable.

Whether you are a new graduate seeking your first job or are someone looking for that next career move, “Killer Interviews: Success Strategies for Young Professionals” is a must-have to maximize your success in landing the job you want.

“Killer Interviews: Success Strategies for Young Professionals” was one of the books exhibited at the 2017 American Library Association Annual which took place last June 23, 2017.

“Killer Interviews: Success Strategies for Young Professionals”

Written by Frederick Ball

Published by Dog Ear Publishing, LLC

Published date Jan 21, 2010

Paperback price $17.95



About the author

Frederick W. Ball is Managing Director of Ball & Associates, LLC, a human resources consulting firm specializing in career planning and executive coaching. He consults with senior executives from Fortune 500, and the not-for-profit, and education industries on how to hire top talent. He is a former executive director of the Institute for Administrative Research at Columbia University, from which he earned his doctorate.