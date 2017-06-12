Safe + Sound Week Endorsed by the American Board of Industrial Hygiene®

Safe + Sound Week takes place from June 12th through the 18th. Co-sponsored by the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA), National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA), and several other health and safety organizations, this year marks its inaugural observance.



Safe + Sound Week is a nationwide event designed to raise awareness and understanding of the value of safety and health programs that include management leadership, worker participation, and a systematic approach to finding and fixing hazards in the workplace according to OSHA. The agency states, “Safe workplaces are sound businesses. Successful safety and health programs can proactively identify and manage workplace hazards before they cause injury or illness, improving sustainability and the bottom line. Participating in Safe + Sound Week can help get your program started or energize an existing one.”



One group of dedicated professionals committed to achieving the goal of creating a safe work environment is Certified Industrial Hygienists (CIHs). Close to 7,000 CIHs are employed worldwide and have proven to be essential in helping private employers, institutions, and government agencies improve the health and safety of countless workers.



“With almost 5,000 workers killed on the job in the United States as recently as 2015, raising awareness to improve health and safety programs is an action we strongly endorse at the American Board of Industrial Hygiene®,” said David Roskelley, CIH® and Chair of ABIH®. “The industrial hygiene community, and CIHs specifically, are often tasked with implementing, managing, and carrying out the daily efforts and worker participation needed to make health and safety programs a success. We encourage business leaders to actively participate in Safe + Sound Week and to look to the expertise offered by Certified Industrial Hygienists.”



To learn more about the American Board of Industrial Hygiene®, Certified Industrial Hygienist® credential or to locate a CIH® to perform industrial hygiene services, please visit www.ABIH.org, email abih@ABIH.org or call (517) 321-2638.



