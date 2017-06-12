Recognizing National Healthy Homes Month in Puerto Rico

The month of June is recognized as National Healthy Homes Month in Puerto Rico and across the rest of the United States. The designation is acknowledged by such government agencies as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).



HUD’s theme for this year’s National Healthy Homes Month is Everyone Deserves a Safe and Healthy Home. The agency reports, “Recognizing that people spend most of their time inside, National Healthy Homes Month introduces them to concepts and tips for keeping homes healthy and safe.” The EPA states, “This June is the first National Healthy Homes Month—the perfect time to remember that a healthy home begins with healthy air. Why air? Because the air inside your home can contain harmful pollutants that put you and your family at risk. Keep in mind that health effects resulting from poor indoor air quality (IAQ) can be experienced soon after exposure and sometimes not until years later. Improving your home’s indoor air quality is important to your health and the health of your loved ones.”



Indoor air quality is a central component to a healthy home since most people spend up to 90% of their time indoors and much of that time is spent in the home. Poor IAQ can be due to a myriad of causes, resulting in the presence of elevated levels of mold, bacteria, allergens, pollen, radon, vapor intrusion, particulate matter, pesticides, cleaning chemicals, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) to name a few substances. It can also be caused by heat and humidity issues, poor ventilation and more.



“It’s important for all of us to have access to healthy IAQ in our homes, but this is especially true for children, the elderly and those suffering from respiratory conditions,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “At Zimmetry, our building science and air quality experts offer comprehensive IAQ assessment that not only identify existing air quality issues, we also have the expertise to help resolve and prevent future problems now. We’re proud to offer these services in residential, commercial and institutional properties in Puerto Rico and across the Caribbean.”



About Zimmetry Environmental

Since 2002, Zimmetry Environmental has been providing environmental consulting services to building owners and managers, architects, engineers, EHS professionals and Fortune 500 companies. The company is based in Puerto Rico and provides services across the Caribbean and Central America. The professionals at Zimmetry offer environmental compliance, indoor air quality, asbestos, lead-based paint, Phase I ESAs and general environmental consulting services.

