Preventing cyber-attacks in rescue services: security ‘made in Germany’ protects respirators

An appalling scenario: a famous soccer player is involved in a serious traffic accident, just as his team is fighting to avoid relegation. While the player’s accident is not yet publicly known, the IT systems of the hospital are attacked. Looking for sensitive data, the perpetrators come across the name and records of the soccer player. Nobody yet knows that a substitute for the player will be necessary or that the team’s position is at risk. Ticket sales and sport bets continue as normal for the unsuspecting public…

Electronic devices in emergency medicine are extremely powerful, but often insufficiently secured against unauthorized digital access. At the Digital Summit of the German Federal Government on 12 and 13 June 2017, three German companies will for the first time present a technical solution to secure medical devices against unauthorized access to their data.

Immediate emergency measures are often required at the scene of an accident. Respirators may be necessary as an initial intervention. These devices often remain with the patient—from the place of the accident through transport to the intensive care unit. Data is generated and required along the entire rescue chain, in order to provide the involved parties with necessary information as quickly as possible. Unauthorized access to that data can be prevented by mutual identification of the connected medical devices and computers, called machine-to-machine authentication. In addition, supply data can be encrypted before they are sent via mobile or stationary networks.

At the Digital Summit, visitors can see a mobile respirator from Fritz Stephan GmbH, protected by technology made in Germany by Wibu-Systems and Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY). The integrated hardware anchor is certified by the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). The respirator not only shows how critical medical devices can be effectively secured, but also how critical equipment can be retrofitted with hardware-based security to effectively secure personal data and medical records.

The device has recently been introduced to market, with security technology developed, tested, and produced in Germany. This is an important milestone towards digital sovereignty in medical care. In July 2016, the European Commission classified the health sector as a critical infrastructure requiring particular security measures against increasing cyber-attacks.

About Wibu-Systems

WIBU-SYSTEMS AG, a privately held company founded by Oliver Winzenried and Marcellus Buchheit in 1989, is an innovative security technology leader in the global software licensing market. Wibu-Systems’ comprehensive and award winning solutions offer unique and internationally patented processes for protection, licensing and security of digital assets and know-how to software publishers and intelligent device manufacturers who distribute their applications through PC-, PLC, embedded-, mobile- and cloud-based models.

About Fritz Stephan

Fritz Stephan GmbH is regarded as one of the world leaders in the development of specialized technical solutions in ventilation, anesthesiology and oxygen supply, with a special focus on neonatology and pediatrics. Clinical experience coupled with a high level of technical competence is achieved by close cooperation and an active dialogue with customers on a global scale. The development and supply of cutting-edge technology solutions for the benefit of the patient is the ultimate goal and vision of both the Fritz Stephan GmbH and its second-generation majority owner Ms. Tanja Stephan.

Further information is available at www.stephan-gmbh.com

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon is the key to a better future. In the 2016 fiscal year (ending September 30), the company reported sales of about Euro 6.5 billion with more than 36,000 employees worldwide. Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

