Total Solar Eclipse 2017: Here’s what you’ll see on Aug. 21

Simulation of the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse as seen from Warm Springs, Oregon, which is near the center of the path of totality as the moon’s shadow traverses the United States.

Are you wondering what the total solar eclipse in late summer will look like from your patio? Or where to travel to get the best view of the eclipse?

A unique simulator produced by the Eclipse Megamovie Project – a collaboration between the University of California, Berkeley, and Google – has just what you need. You can enter the zipcode or name of your city or town and see an animation of how the sun will move across the sky over a three-hour period – sped up 1,000 or 4,000 times and centered on the time of totality – and how much of a bite will be taken out of the sun by the eclipsing moon.

“There are lots of online animations of the 2017 eclipse, but you can’t customize them from your city or zipcode like ours,” said Dan Zevin, who is with the Multiverse project at UC Berkeley’s Space Sciences Laboratory. “Our simulation is what one might experience in a planetarium show.”

A simple click will reveal a map of where you lie relative to the path of totality, which will stretch across 11 states in a band at most 72 miles wide.

And if your city is inside the path of totality, the simulator shows the eerily darkening sky that eclipse fanatics travel around the world to experience.

To get a preview of the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse you’ll see from your backyard, campsite or hotel, check out the simulator.

