The Oceanside Yacht Club Hosts 15th Annual Elizabeth Hospice Charity Regatta August 5-6, 2017

The Oceanside Yacht Club (OYC) is hosting the 15th annual Charity Regatta to benefit The Elizabeth Hospice on Saturday, August 5 and Sunday August 6, 2017 at OYC located at 1950 Harbor Drive North, Oceanside. Entry Fee to race in the two-day Regatta is $50 and daily Post-Race Parties are open to the public free of charge beginning at 3:00pm Saturday and 2:00pm Sunday.



The two-day event commences with sailboat races starting at noon on August 5 and August 6. Food and drink are available for purchase both days starting at 4:00pm along with a silent auction, raffle and live music. The Grand Prize Raffle Drawing includes a 7-day Holland America Cruise for 2 to the Caribbean, Mexico or Canada/New England or Alaska. The cruise drawing is $20 per ticket. The public can join the fun “on the water” and board a luxury powerboat for a $100 per person donation to The Elizabeth Hospice.



To register for the race or learn more about the weekend activities visit www.oceansideyc.net or contact the regatta chair, Terri Manok, at 760-207-9489 or email tmanok@sbcglobal.net . Contact Korie Duke at Korie.Duke@ehospice.org or call (760) 796-3722 regarding sponsorships, spectator boat, and cruise raffle tickets.



About The Elizabeth Hospice

The Elizabeth Hospice (http://elizabethhospice.org) is the region’s most experienced and largest nonprofit hospice and palliative care provider of medical, emotional and spiritual support to the seriously ill and their families in San Diego and the Inland Empire. Since 1978, The Elizabeth Hospice has touched the lives of more than 95,000 patients and families in the communities we serve, regardless of their ability to pay, and providing specialty services such as Veterans Outreach, Palliative Care, Pediatric and Perinatal Hospice Care and counseling and grief support for all ages through its Center for Compassionate Care, regardless of the type of illness or death experienced. To learn more, call (800) 797-2050 or visit our website at www.elizabethhospice.org ###

