Brea, CA Author Opens Up About His Battles with Booze in Candid Memoir

During his days as an alcoholic, Kelly Campos had a compulsive desire to drink. And staying sober for a very long time now, he feels a strong urge to share his story with people who struggle with alcoholism. He finds it his calling to help them kick the habit, which for this reason he wrote Don’t Question My Desire.



Frank, expressive, and conversational are words that best describe Campos’ memoir. Don’t Question My Desire points not to his strong desire for alcohol but to a stronger desire for sobriety – his increasing willingness to prevail over his alcoholism. His raw conversational narrative style speaks not only to alcoholics but also to their loved ones – society as a whole suffers from alcoholism.



Campos used to be shamefully addicted to the bottle, and sharing his story provides him a cathartic effect, overcoming his shame and addiction. He helps readers understand the magnitude of the drinking problem and what it does to people like him. His mature experiences resound with readers who have yet to admit and seek help for their problem.



For Campos, sobriety is an everyday challenge, and the decision to kick the alcohol habit is not made overnight. It takes a lot of self-reflection – and courage – to admit one has a drinking problem, and it takes time and dedication for an alcoholic to become truly sober.



About the Author

Kelly C. Campos is from Brea, California and is a proud Brea Olinda Wildcat. He decided to write his book “Don’t Question My Desire” as a testimony of successful journey through sobriety with the help of his family, and above all, God’s help.