MedTech Breakthrough Selects Calgary Scientific for Best New Radiology Technology Award

MedTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, today announced that Calgary Scientific’s enterprise image-viewing platform ResolutionMD® has been selected as the winner of the “Best New Medical Radiology Technology” award.



The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Medical Imaging, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from over 10 different countries throughout the world. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the medical and health industry.



“We were blown away by the top caliber health and medical companies and technology represented in the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program this year,” said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “The medical imaging and radiology award categories were among the most competitive, and we congratulate Calgary Scientific for breaking through to receive this industry recognition for the ResolutionMD solution.”



Physicians and healthcare providers rely on imaging to help them as they make daily critical decisions for their patients. MedTech Breakthrough recognizes Calgary Scientific’s achievement in providing secure and reliable mobile imaging access through the ResolutionMD platform, ultimately allowing healthcare providers to make these critical decisions with more confidence.



The ResolutionMD platform provides healthcare organizations a way for care providers and patients to access medical imaging and other data from almost anywhere, including access from PACS, VNAs, XDS repositories, cloud archives, hospital developed apps and EHR systems.



“We are honored to receive this MedTech Breakthrough Award designation for our work in the imaging and radiology space with ResolutionMD,” said Dave Waldrop, Chief Revenue Officer for Calgary Scientific. “Some of the most prestigious healthcare providers and partners around the world have chosen ResolutionMD to enable them to deliver the utmost in patient care, and we are proud that one of our partners, Bridgehead, was also chosen to receive an award from MedTech.”



Calgary Scientific has a long history of delivering secure anytime, anywhere access to medical imaging and data for healthcare providers and patients alike. The company released the latest version 6.1 of ResolutionMD, the enterprise image-viewing platform.



About MedTech Breakthrough

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough MedTech companies and products in categories including Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Genomics, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit www.MedTechBreakthrough.com.



About Calgary Scientific Inc.

Calgary Scientific builds industry-leading solutions powered by its PureWeb® platform. PureWeb enables companies in multiple industries to access, share, and collaborate with massive data files, securely and at high resolution, without moving or copying the data. The company’s award-winning ResolutionMD® software provides healthcare professionals an accredited mobile and web enterprise viewer to securely view, collaborate, and diagnose using patient images and data, anywhere. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and has offices around the world including Seattle, London, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.



© 2017 Calgary Scientific Inc., ResolutionMD, PureWeb and the Calgary Scientific logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Calgary Scientific Inc. or its subsidiaries. Any third-party company names and products are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.



For more information, visit www.calgaryscientific.com