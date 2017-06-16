Author Gives Paths for Church Renewal

WAKE UP, LAZARUS! Volume II (2013). This book presents research on Sunday liturgies, homilies and pastoral reflections. The conclusion outlines ten paths for renewal.



In today’s context of church decline in the West, the document of Aparecida of the Fifth General Conference of Latin American Bishops in 2007 proposed a new vision for the church, one of Missionary Discipleship. This vision is pursued throughout the book. Research is presented about the liturgies in 100 churches, 50 in the USA and 50 in Guatemala. The homilies at these churches are then compared to those of evangelical pastors, lay preachers, and Fr. Robert Barron, now a bishop. One chapter discusses the role of the papacy in church renewal. One more chapter presents basic pastoral concepts, like mystagogy, truth, symbols and metaphors in the bible and the liturgy, obedience, and authority.



Wake Up Lazarus! Volume II: Paths to Catholic Renewal

Written by Pierre Hegy

Published by iUniverse

Published date June 24, 2013

Paperback price: $17.04



About the Author

The author Pierre Hegy received his PhD from the University of Paris in 1972. He is a published writer and professor emeritus of sociology at Adelphi University. He has taught as Fulbright scholar at Taiwan National University. He also taught for two years at the Catholic University of Lima, Peru. His field of research is sociology of Catholicism in a pastoral perspective.