Sci-Fi Romance Book Bares Religious Conflict as One of Its Storylines

Dorrine W. Simmering’s sci-fi romance novel “Hidden Planet” (Xlibris, 2011) features a background story that narrates the founding histories of the planet Numinus and the eastern territory of Redemption.



A number of humans, called the Fundamentalists, decided to leave Earth, hoping to escape the injustice they had suffered from greedy and corrupt governments and their corporate backers. They later settled in Numinus and established a country, Talleyrand, on the western part of the plant. In order to return to a simpler life, the Fundamentalists scrapped modern technology.



However, this did not sit well with many settlers, especially the young, who missed the convenience and comforts offered by modern science and technology. Soon a religious conflict erupted between settlers who adhered to a “fundamentalist, pre-modern religion” and those who opposed. This later led the latter to break away from the established church and create a new one. As the religious conflict dragged on, adherents of the new church decided to move eastward and establish a new community, which they later named Redemption. The dissenters founded a capitalist government and allowed science and technology to flourish.



This particular storyline somewhat mirrors the religious conflicts of Europe, and the journey of the first settlers would remind readers of the Pilgrim Fathers’ Mayflower voyage to America. Furthermore, the schism in the Fundamentalists’ church also depicts the conflict between the Pilgrims, who were English dissenters, and the Puritans, who did not break away from the English state church.



Simmering does a great job to introduce the background story of the “Hidden Planet,” thus entertaining readers who wait in anticipation the fate of Numinus as battle between the Federation of Planets and the pirates loom.



“Hidden Planet”

Written by Dorrine W. Simmering

Published by Xlibris

Published date: December 19, 2011

Paperback price: $18.01



About the Author



Dorrine W. Simmering was born in Hollywood, California. Her mother was born in England and her father was from Iowa, USA. Her marriage to a high school sweetheart, who joined the Navy and became a pilot, enabled her to travel the world. After her husband retired, they reside in San Diego, California. She is also the author of another sci-fi book, Heatherbound (Xlibris, 2009).