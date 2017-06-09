CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union Awards Prizes in ‘Give a Hoot’ Youth Video Contest

Alexandria, VA — CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union asked its youth members to create a short (up to one minute) video in which they explain what kind of saver they are — and members responded with creative ideas and humor.



CommonWealth One awarded three youth members with prizes in May for their video submissions. Topics included how to save money while grocery shopping, inventive ways to save for college and remembering to pay yourself first.

The winners were:

1st Place - Brya Levister

2nd Place - Allison Wimer

3rd Place - Jemila Gebru



CommonWealth One is dedicated to youth financial education initiatives. The credit union was honored by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) as a national first place winner with the 2016 Desjardins Youth Financial Education Award -- recognition of the credit union’s ongoing efforts to educate young people about responsible personal finance practices.



About CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union

Since 1944, CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Alexandria, VA, has grown to become one of Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia’s top credit unions. CommonWealth One is a full-service, member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative committed to being its members’ lifetime financial partner. CommonWealth One has branches in Washington, D.C., Alexandria, VA, and Harrisonburg, VA (including at James Madison University).