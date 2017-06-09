A Memoir of a Migrant’s Journey Gives New Meaning to A Well-Lived Life

Life leads us to places where we learn to survive in order to live. In his autobiographical book, From Brooklyn to Brookline: The Odyssey of Sidney Krimsky, Sidney Krimsky tells a story of sacrifice, bravery, and triumph.



Sidney Krimsky, who is now happily retired in Hempstead, New York, recounts the challenges of being a university student in the Cold War and all of the social, political, and ethical issues he addressed in several of the companies he worked for.



Sidney’s memoir contains a detailed account of his family tree, accompanied by photographs and a series of significant events that happened before his birth and the years that follow. He also speaks about the places of Brooklyn, Massachusetts, and West Hempstead to relate to the people whose ways of living became a part of his colorful journey.



From Brooklyn to Brookline: The Odyssey of Sidney Krimsky is full of grit, optimism, and wonder. Include the book in your to-read list, and grab a copy from selected online bookstores.





From Brooklyn to Brookline: The Odyssey of Sidney Krimsky

Written by Sidney Krimsky

Kindle | $3.99

Paperback | $23.99

Hardcover | $34.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Sidney Krimsky is a native of Brooklyn. He is a graduate of engineering and physics from CCNY. He studied MSME and MBA from Northeastern University. He got his professional engineering license from the State Board of Engineers and worked in high-tech companies for over fifty years. He is married to Dorothy Goldstein, and they have three children. To know more about the author and his book, visit www.sidkrimsky.com.