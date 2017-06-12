Quilt Announces Expansion of Digital Life Insurance Designed for Millennials

We’re excited to offer more customers a new way of buying life insurance that reflects our core philosophy without sacrificing on affordability or coverage,” says Blair Baldwin, Quilt co-founder and CEO.

Quilt, the online platform radically simplifying insurance, today announces a six-state expansion of a life insurance product designed around an online application process that takes about 15 minutes. Quilt provides the seamless user experience and the policies are underwritten by Generation Life, an established carrier with a 50-year track record. The release follows the product’s launch in 37 states in May, with nationwide coverage planned in the coming months.

Unlike traditional life insurance processes that can take months, eligible customers simply answer a few questions through a secure website, with the digital application taking less than 15 minutes to complete. Many of Quilt’s millennial customers will qualify for online purchase, and those who aren’t eligible for immediate approval can still start the process online.

“The mission of Quilt is to radically simplify the process of buying and using insurance. We are excited to offer our customers a new way of buying life insurance that reflects our core philosophy without sacrificing on affordability or coverage,” says Blair Baldwin, Quilt co-founder and CEO.

Previously, most life insurance products offered online were limited in their coverage and significantly more expensive than traditional policies. With Quilt’s offering, consumers are offered a range of coverage and price points to fit their budget, up to $1 million of coverage.

While the internet has transformed most industries, the conservative nature of insurance has slowed the pace of innovation. This new life insurance product is the result of a deep partnership between Quilt and Generation Life to kickstart the digital insurance revolution and close the coverage gap among young consumers.

“We are thrilled about this new collaboration and look forward to working with Quilt. Together we will provide high quality products and services to help more young people get life insurance and protect their families,” said Philip Walker, CEO of Generation Life Insurance.

Life insurance is Quilt’s second full product line, following the release of digital renters insurance in 2016. The launch brings Quilt one step closer to the goal of offering a simple, one-stop insurance shop tailored for millennials, with pet and travel policies coming later this year. The product lines were chosen following extensive market research into the things millennials care about most.

While most insurance companies offer multiple product lines, the combination of renters, life, pet and travel policies is unique to Quilt. The company’s simple buying experience, mobile-first ethos and choice of products were all chosen specifically to address the insurance needs of young people, and represent the company’s vision of a holistic approach to insurance for millennials.

“Many people are initially skeptical of selling life insurance to millennials. But then they realize millennials are hitting the age where they marry, buy houses and have children. Life insurance is a natural product for the life stage they are entering by the millions,” according to Quilt CEO Blair Baldwin.

About Quilt

Quilt offers a family of mobile-first insurance products designed to be bought and used online – no talking to agents, no cutting down trees and no complicated user experience. Quilt takes the hassle out of insurance by creating an intuitive buying experience and easy-to-understand products, along with managing the entire customer experience from sign-up through claims. Learn more at getquilt.com.