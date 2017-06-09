California Testing Laboratory Offers FREE Legionella Workshop to IAQ, Water, Healthcare, Environmental & Property Professionals

LA Testing is offering a free Legionella Workshop on Wednesday, July 19th, 2017 in Long Beach, California. Registration will be held from 8:30 AM until 9:00 AM followed by the training event, which will run from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

This free workshop will be presented by Diane Miskowski, MPH, and will cover the history, ecology and analysis of Legionella as well as sampling information. Other topics that will be discussed include New York State and New York City cooling tower regulations, which established Legionella action levels. These regulations have now established industry best practices and standard of care with regard to Legionella risk management. Topics will also include and overview of cooling towers, drinking water supplies and plumbing systems.

“Industry professionals will receive an interactive learning experience from one of the top Legionella experts,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at LA Testing and EMSL Analytical, Inc. “LA Testing along with its parent company, EMSL, has been on the forefront of Legionella testing and training. Together, our network has 16 CDC ELITE testing laboratories including our South Pasadena, California location. Diane is very knowledgeable with over 40’s experience in the field and offers the most up-to-date information about Legionella.”

The Legionella Workshop will be held at the Grand Long Beach Events Center located at 4101 E Willow Street in Long Beach, California. To register, click here or contact EMSL’s Jennifer Mazonas at 843-958-8150.

For more information about this free workshop, click here to download the course flyer. To view a full list of LA Testing laboratory locations, accreditations and services, please call (800) 755-1794, visit www.LATesting.com or email info@LATesting.com .

About LA Testing

LA Testing is California’s leading laboratory for air quality testing of asbestos, mold, lead, VOCs, formaldehyde, soot, char, ash and smoke damage, particulates and other chemicals. In addition, LA Testing offers a full range of air sampling and investigative equipment to professionals and the general public. LA Testing maintains an extensive list of accreditations including: AIHA LAP LLC., AIHA ELLAP, AIHA EMLAP and AIHA IHLAP, NVLAP, CDC ELITE, State of California, State of Hawaii Department of Health and other states. LA Testing, along with the EMSL Analytical, Inc. network, has multiple laboratories throughout California including Huntington Beach, San Diego, San Leandro and South Pasadena.