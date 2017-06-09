Sustain Natural’s Post-Play Wipes Wins Coveted Teen Vogue 2017 Best of Back-to School Award in Feminine Wipes Category

“We’re thrilled that Teen Vogue has recognized Sustain’s Post-Play Wipes as a ‘must-have’ for women to consider as they look for ways to improve their sexual health in the new school year,” says Meika Hollender, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Sustain Natural. “We’re honored that Teen Vogue is helping to support our mission of getting women to take control of their their vaginal health with organic and non-toxic products that will protect their bodies, their partner’s bodies, and the environment.”

Sustain Natural, the pioneering brand of all-natural vagina-friendly products, is proud to announce that its Post-Play Wipes has been recognized by Teen Vogue as a back-to-school essential for feminine hygiene wipes in their 2017 Best of Back-to-School Awards.

Sustain’s Post-Play Natural Wipes are the first of their kind, made of 100% cotton and organic and natural ingredients. Other brands of feminine wipes can contain harsh chemicals but Sustain’s are free of chlorine bleach, parabens, palates, fragrances, dyes, formaldehyde and halogen - offering a more natural and healthy solution to practicing safe sex.

While most traditional wipes are made from paper pulp, Sustain’s wipes are made from ultra soft 100% cotton, a plant-based and renewable fiber that is particularly absorbent and strong. The hypoallergenic wipes are multipurpose and can be used on your hands, face and anywhere on your body that needs freshening up.

The wipes come in a chic and modern package containing 48 pre-moistened, non-flushable, 6x8" towelettes and are available for purchase for $10.99/pack on their website at www.sustainnatural.com. Bonus: through their dedicated fund 10%4Women, Sustain donates 10% of its pre-tax profits to organizations that provide reproductive healthcare and family planning services to low-income women in the U.S.

About Sustain Natural:

From tampons, to condoms, to lubricants, most sexual and reproductive health products contain harmful ingredients that can hurt rather than help your body. Sustain is committed to always putting women’s health first, which means their products are better, safer, and more vagina-friendly than traditional brands. Bonus points for taking care of Mother Earth as well. Sustain Natural’s products are all free of toxins and carcinogens commonly found in most condoms, tampons, lubes… you name it. Environmentalists at their core, they create all of their products with the planet in mind. From sourcing Fair Trade latex for their condoms, to using organic ingredients in their personal care products, Sustain believes in building a brand that makes the world a better place. Since its inception, Sustain Natural has always been committed to women with its dedicated fund 10%4Women, in which 10% of profits go to organizations including Planned Parenthood that provide access to reproductive healthcare and family planning services for low-income women in the U.S.