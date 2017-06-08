Decoding the Words of Solomon

The Song of Solomon is filled with allegories that are prone to misinterpretation. Author Owen Sypher deciphers the Bible’s often-misunderstood book in “The Song of Solomon Revealed.”



With the King James Bible as his basis, the author takes each verse and inserts his own insights. He also explains how the lessons from the book of Solomon can be applied to daily living. “By understanding both the natural and using the keys of understanding found in the Bible it opens up a whole new meaning to the Song of Solomon. We then can take this understanding and apply it to our lives in order to qualify to be a part of his chosen bride,” says the author.



“There is a good deal to like about this book—it is straightforward and makes its stand openly on examining the allegorical meaning of the Song of Solomon, something it does unapologetically. As a debut effort, it shows considerable mastery of structure and organization; it focuses on its themes and it shows considerable focus,” says Nathan Albright in a Goodreads review.



“The Song of Solomon Revealed” is a must-read for any Christian who wishes to further understand the Word of the Lord.





“The Song of Solomon Revealed”

Written by Owen Sypher

About the Author



Owen Sypher was born in Nampa, Idaho. He received the baptism of the Holy Ghost in 1979. From the age of eleven, he devoted his life to understanding the Lord and His Word. The author is a father of six children. “The Song of Solomon Revealed” is his first book. To know more about his work, you may visit www.sypherbooks.com.

