MindMaze Acquires Motion Analytics Pioneer, Gait Up, to Consolidate Advanced Motion Algorithm and Analysis Capabilities to Mobile VR/AR & Healthcare

MindMaze, the company building next-generation human-machine interactions through neuro-virtual and augmented reality technology, announces a strategic investment to acquire Gait Up, makers of clinical-grade motion algorithms used in healthcare and by elite athletics. The investment pairs Gait Up’s miniaturized, hyper-accurate motion measurement and analysis technology and team with MindMaze’s proven neurotechnology platform to bring advanced movement classification and analysis to enhance human performance. The terms of the deal are not disclosed.



A joint venture between the University Hospital of Lausanne and the Swiss Institute of Technology of Lausanne, Gait Up’s technology combines software and hardware innovation to analyze human movement to a highly precise degree. The company’s founders pioneered human motion analysis with inertial sensors, coauthoring 358 publications as well as several patents in the field. One of its marquee products, the Physilog® Droplet motion sensor is the smallest inertial sensor ever made. Its products offer research-grade reliability, drift-free accuracy, auto-calibration convenience, and robust customization to specific applications.



“For VR / AR to achieve mainstream adoption, having an immersive user experience powered by mobile devices is essential; we’ve solved one of the most complex aspects of virtual immersion, human emotion, when we launched MASK in early 2017,” observed Tej Tadi, MindMaze’s CEO. “Now with Gait Up’s unrivaled motion analysis technology, we’ll transport human movement in all its dynamic range to virtual worlds.”



Founded in 2012, MindMaze created a proprietary computing platform that combines motion tracking, neural inputs and virtual reality using biosignals - like electrical impulses from the brain and face - to control computers. By infusing this technology with Gait Up’s unrivaled movement analysis algorithms and hardware, MindMaze is poised to unlock new forms of human-computer action.



“From the research we began 15 years ago, our vision has been to change the way we measure and make sense of human motion,” explains Benoit Mariani, CEO and co-founder of Gait Up. “Adding our motion tracking technology to MindMaze’s suite of solutions creates exciting new possibilities for industries far beyond our healthcare roots.”



Earlier this year, MindMaze took its first step toward bringing the mindOS concept to a consumer audience by launching MASK, the first-ever biosignal approach to translating pre-real time expressions into VR experiences for gaming and social networking. The company also recently launched its flagship medical product, MindMotion PRO, in the U.S. with FDA clearance.

For more information about MindMaze, please visit: mindmaze.com



About MindMaze:

MindMaze is pioneering a breakthrough computing platform that captures brain activity upon intent, creating a new operating system for computers – a mindOS. Based on a decade of rigorous testing in the healthcare industry, the company has designed an intuitive mind/machine interface which utilizes pre real-time decoding of brain signals via neural prediction. Its innovations are poised to transform industries, starting with healthcare and gaming. Founded by Tej Tadi in 2012, the company is based in Lausanne, Switzerland with U.S. headquarters in San Francisco, CA. Learn more at mindmaze.com



Media contact:

Maggie Philbin

VSC for MindMaze

mindmaze@vscpr.com

203.394.1818



