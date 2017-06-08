ONYX Healthcare USA Named MedTech Breakthrough Award Winner

MedTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, today announced that ONYX Healthcare USA’s VENUS Battery Powered Mobile IoT Nursing Workstation has been named the winner of the “Best Clinical Administration Hardware Device” award as part of the annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.



The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from over 10 different countries throughout the world. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the medical and health industry.



“ONYX displayed a high degree of technology innovation and design ingenuity with their VENUS Battery Powered Mobile IoT Nursing Station and we congratulate the ONYX Healthcare USA team on their award,” said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “With over 200 healthcare facilities already using the mobile IoT nursing workstation, ONYX’s workstation is not just a display of technology ingenuity, but a proven telehealth and clinical administration solution that has a track record of successful implementation.”



The VENUS Battery Powered Mobile IoT Nursing Workstation was selected based on the technology innovation displayed in providing a powerful all-in-one mobile telehealth workstation that allows for extensive telehealth and clinical administration applications. From secure access to Electronic Health Records (EHR) care providers can check patient charts, make notes on patient progress, and communicate directly with nurses and patients from a remote location via the integrated webcam, while also securely managing patient information.



“It’s an honor to be recognized by MedTech Breakthrough’s awards for our innovation in healthcare interoperability and telehealth technology,” stated John Chuang, President for ONYX Healthcare USA, Inc. “Our ultimate goal is to provide purpose built medical technology solutions that enhance care quality, interoperability, clinical workflow efficiency, and patient satisfaction, and we are pleased with this industry recognitions in our quest to achieve that goal.”



About MedTech Breakthrough

