H2O.ai Names SanDisk Founder and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra as Chairman of the Board and Arno Candel as CTO, as Company Continues to Provide Best-in-Class AI Products for Enterprise Businesses

H2O.ai, the company bringing AI to business, today named a series of new Board and executive appointments, including SanDisk founder and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra as Chairman of the Board. Joining Mehrotra on the Board are co-founder and CEO of Minio, Anand Babu Periasamy, and H2O’s VP of Engineering, Tom Kraljevic. Additionally H2O.ai has promoted Chief Architect Dr. Arno Candel to Chief Technology Officer and announced Jon Oslowksi as Chief Financial Officer, Tom Aliotti as SVP of Worldwide Field Operations and Customer Success, and Das Narayanan as VP of People.

These announcements follow a busy year for the company, which included 12 new customer wins since Q4 of 2016, including two of the three credit bureaus and two of the largest healthcare providers, the rollout of its deep learning product Deep Water, its partnership with Nvidia to bring machine learning on GPU to the enterprise, and being named to the CB Insights AI 100.

Sanjay -- Chairman Mehrotra joins H2O.ai’s Board as one of the most illustrious CEOs in Silicon Valley, founding SanDisk -- one of the largest mobile storage companies in the world -- and growing it into a multi-billion-dollar business (last year, SanDisk got acquired by Western Digital for $16 billion). He has more than 30 years of experience in the memory storage industry at companies like Intel, Atmel and more.

“Joining H2O.ai’s Board is a tremendous privilege,” said Mehrotra. “Having observed the company from a distance over the past few years, I’ve been extremely impressed with its continued innovation in deep learning and tireless dedication to helping enterprise businesses effectively leverage their data.”

Candel transitions to CTO after having served as Chief Architect for the past two years. With the company since 2013, he formerly worked for Skytree and the SLAC National Accelerator Library. He received his PhD in Computational Physics from ETH Zurich. In his new role, he will lead H2O.ai’s efforts to advance its industry-leading deep learning and AI data products that are used by some of the largest enterprise companies in the world.

Oslowski joins the company as CFO after spending the previous five years at Datameer, the last two as VP of Finance, and helped manage the company as it grew significantly in bookings and headcount. He and new VP of People, Das Narayanan, will lead H2O on the financial and talent side as the company continues to scale its business in 2017 after record growth last year.

Aliotti joins the company as SVP of Worldwide Field Operations and Customer Success. Tom is an experienced open source software executive who has led several open source software companies with their initial go to market strategy. Most notably, Tom was the Senior Vice President of Field Operations at DataStax where he grew the customer base from 30 to 300 enterprise customers.

New Board member Periasamy is a free software contributor, angel investor and an entrepreneur. He is currently the founder and CEO of cloud storage company Minio, and previously founding Gluster, one of the first software-defined storage solutions. He also serves on the Board of the Free Software Foundation of India and is an advisor to Nexus Ventures.

“AI related technologies are too important to be in the hands of a few tech giants,” said Periasamy. “H2O has taken the lead in making deep learning simple and accessible for everyone. Sri has built a phenomenal team of hackers and mathematicians to pull it off.”

The new appointments of Mehrotra, Periasamy and Kraljevic to H2O.ai’s Board will provide guidance for the company as it focuses on expanding its deep learning products and ventures into new markets.

“I’m excited to add such phenomenal talent and pedigree to our Board and our executive leadership,” said H2O.ai co-founder and CEO Sri Ambati. “As software and hardware companies continue to implement deep learning and AI to manage their data and create more intelligent interfaces, having a top-notch Board and executive team is paramount to ensure H2O.ai’s products keep driving value for our portfolio of world-class enterprise businesses. What we’re doing has not been done before — essentially bringing Google Brain to the enterprise.”

From the moment H2O.ai launched in 2011, the overarching mission of the company was to democratize data science through universal access to open-source AI. Its flagship product, H2O, features the fastest distributed data ingest, data munging and deep learning capabilities, and a list of enterprise features that includes security, authentication, model comparison and rapid deployment. Today, H2O is used by more than 90,000 data scientists and upwards of 9,000 organizations around the world.

H2O.ai is focused on bringing AI to businesses through software. Its flagship product is H2O, the leading open source platform that makes it easy for financial services, insurance and healthcare companies to deploy AI and deep learning to solve complex problems. More than 8,500+ organizations and 75,000+ data scientists depend on H2O for critical applications like predictive maintenance and operational intelligence. The company -- which was recently named to the CB Insights AI 100 -- is used by over a third of Fortune 500 enterprises, including 8 of the world’s 10 largest banks, 7 of the 10 largest insurance companies and 4 of the top 10 healthcare companies. Notable customers include Capital One, Progressive Insurance, Transamerica, Comcast, Nielsen Catalina Solutions, Macy’s, Walgreens, Kaiser Permanente, and Aetna.

Follow us on Twitter @h2oai. To learn more about H2O.ai’s customer use cases, please visit http://www.h2o.ai/customers/ Join the Movement.