Firm Introduces Solution to Home Care Industry’s Patient Retention Problem

Home care agencies now have an answer to the pervasive industry problem of patient retention. Revolutionary technology recently unveiled by Clearwater, Florida-based Averlent Corporation now enables agencies to create enduring bonds with their patients and their patients’ family members.

Patient retention is a formidable challenge for home care providers. The root of the problem tends to lie in one or more of three main issues: how care orders are distributed from referral sources; home care’s position as a commodity or an agency’s lack of a patient retention plan. Regardless of the cause, independent studies indicate nine out of 10 patients will not obtain services from the same home care agency if they require another care episode in the 12 months following their discharge from the agency. Accordingly, few would argue that the industry does a good job of acquiring patients, but they are ineffective at holding on to them.

Bruce Pitcher, founder and CEO of Averlent, used his personal encounters with home care to advance the company’s offering. Pitcher states, “I’ve been the forgotten family member in my mom’s home care experiences. It was disappointing. So, our system creates a perpetual link between an agency, their patients and their patients’ family members. It’s a true team approach.” The resulting relationship moves a home care agency away from a commodity status and the resulting dynamic parallels the emotional bond patients have with their doctor. Pitcher further states, “We’re helping create life-long patient relationships in an industry that has historically measured them in weeks.”

Averlent also boasts of the health care benefits their technology has to an agency’s patients. Through its outreach and engagement channel, it is common for the system to identify patient care needs even before the patient’s physician. The early-stage recognition fosters timely care attention and enhances the likelihood of positive clinical outcomes.

Home care agencies subscribing to Averlent’s technology can expect a significant increase in both census and revenue. Dennis Albert, vice president of Averlent, points out, “Home care recipients are typically a sick population. They need the continuity of care and consistency that is provided when the same agency is involved in multiple episodes. Our technology perpetuates that positive environment. It’s truly a win for the patient and a win for the agency.”

Averlent is currently delivering workshops on its patient retention technology in conjunction with state home care associations. They can be reached via telephone at 727-448-0000. Their email address is Contact@Averlent.com and their website is Averlent.com.

