EMSL’s Radiochemistry Lab Receives Maryland Certification for Drinking Water Testing

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is pleased to announce that its corporate headquarters located in Cinnaminson, New Jersey is accredited by the Maryland Department of the Environment Water Supply Program for radiochemistry laboratory testing services. EMSL Cinnaminson can now test over 50 analytes from the Safe Drinking Water Act’s (SDWA) parameter list on samples collected within the state of Maryland. Some of the analytes include chloroform, copper, fluoride, gross alpha, gross beta, lead, mercury, radium along with many others under this accreditation.

“Our corporate headquarters holds the most accreditations in EMSL’s network of laboratories,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “With over 100 certifications from different state, federal and other accrediting agencies, EMSL Cinnaminson is always working to maintain the most diverse and up-to-date accreditations to better serve our clients throughout the United States and Canada. To help ensure water supply safety, our laboratory professionals assist clients with selecting the best and most effective testing options to fit specific project needs.”

The laboratory’s other accreditations and registrations include American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA) approved for environmental lead (ELLAP), environmental microbiology (EMLAP) and industrial hygiene (IHLAP), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Environmental Legionella Isolation Techniques Evaluation (CDC ELITE), National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA), Institut de recherche Robert-Sauvé en santé et en Sécurité du travail (IRSST), NELAP as approved by The NELAC Institute (TNI) and more.

EMSL has also developed an easy-to-use Drinking Water Test Kit that monitors for lead, total coliform, E. coli, nitrate, nitrite, turbidity, iron, manganese and pH. To learn more or to obtain a test kit, please visit: www.EMSLTestKits.com.

The corporate headquarters is located at 220 Route 130 North in Cinnaminson, New Jersey and can be reached by calling 800-220-3675. For a complete list of EMSL’s laboratory locations, accreditations and capabilities, please visit our website, www.EMSL.com. For more information about EMSL’s testing services, please call the number above or email info@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.