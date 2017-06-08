A Bizarre Murder Case Takes Center Stage in New Book

Serving justice must be one of the hardest jobs of all. Veteran detective Joe Antonelli finds out just how hard when he is presented with a bizarre case that puts him in a legal dilemma.

David Random takes readers on a thrilling journey in his new book “Connected: A Case of Unique Proximity.” This fast-paced read is tailor-made for murder-and-mystery enthusiasts. The novel’s plotline is complex, which is the standard for this particular genre.

Serving justice must be one of the hardest jobs of all. Veteran detective Joe Antonelli finds out just how hard when he is presented with a bizarre case that puts him in a legal dilemma. The suspect for the murder of a Harvard professor has confessed to the crime. An eyewitness adds more weight to convict the killer. However, there is a tricky quandary that the investigator and his partner must wrestle with: the eyewitness and the killer are conjoined twins, literally joined at the hip . . . since birth. Will the courts punish the murderer along with his innocent brother?

“Connected: A Case of Unique Proximity” also gives readers a glimpse into the flawed legal system which often frustrates those involved in law and order.





“Connected: A Case of Unique Proximity”

Written by David Random

Paperback | $19.99

Hardcover | $31.99



Book copies are available at Litfire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Having taken on the world of advertising, David Random graces the publishing world with his wit and keen eye for detail. He earned his degree in fine arts from the Massachusetts College of Art in 1969. A prominent personality in the Boston advertising community for thirty-five years, Random plied his trade as a creative director. Now retired, he works out of his studio in Rollinsford, New Hampshire.



Interested parties may find more information about the author and his books at www.davidrandombooks.com.