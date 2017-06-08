The Curious Case of the Conjoined Twins

Random is the author of Defying Gravity, a collection of humorous stories about his thirty-five-year experience in advertising, and another collection of comical, bizarre, and innocent stories from his childhood, Gullible’s Travels. Connected marks his first foray into the fiction world.

David Random, author of “Defying Gravity” and award-winning advertising expert, takes readers on a thrilling chase for justice for the murder of a Harvard professor in “Connected: A Case of Unique Proximity.” The book follows seasoned investigator Lieutenant Joe Antonelli in the most baffling case of his decades-long career.

A Harvard professor is murdered by a man named Gary Vaughn. An eyewitness comes forward, and the murderer admits to the crime. The police arrest Gary Vaughn. It’s a normal-enough murder case for Lieutenant Antonelli, except for one nasty conundrum. The eyewitness, Maynard Vaughn, and the murderer, Gary Vaughn, are conjoined twins. The legal system faces a terrible quandary in exercising justice on the guilty without condemning the innocent.

Random is the author of “Defying Gravity,” a collection of humorous stories about his thirty-five-year experience in advertising, and another collection of comical, bizarre, and innocent stories from his childhood, “Gullible’s Travels.” “Connected” marks his first foray into the fiction world.

David Random spent thirty-five years creating award-winning advertisements for numerous products, from cat food and sneakers, to mutual funds. His works appeared on national television and in popular publications such as Time, Life, Newsweek, and Playboy. He has two other books, “Defying Gravity” and “Gullible’s Travels.”