Author Presents a Humorous Take on Current Issues

Author Uncle Mike releases a fictional book that is set to entertain his readers from all walks of life. His way of injecting humor to help ease the struggles humanity faces today gives birth to his book entitled Quasar.



The book takes us to a bar in New Orleans where two groups of men gather and talk about all sorts of things in conversations that take turns for the laughable. Their comedic journey reflects the issues that our generation faces—the rising population, among other things. His fictional book offers a definite solution to reduce the world’s population without resorting to war: turn all people gay. A humorous intent builds up as the characters are thrown into different situations and are left to figure out how to make sense of their lives.



Uncle Mike aims to entertain his readers while not letting them stray from the issue at hand. The book also includes two short stories and three poems to add to the humorous feel of the story.



Quasar is already up for grabs in selected bookstores. Buy one now and be amusedly informed.





Quasar

Written by Uncle Mike

Paperback | $9.99

Hardcover | $21.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Previously a welder, Uncle Mike now spends his time writing short stories that aim to humor his audience. He is an enthusiast of the arts and science. He also enjoys having an adventurous life with his wife, Valerie, and their son. His other books include Eye of the Sleeping Dragon and Time Keepers.



To know more about Uncle Mike and his works, visit his website at www.unclemikeschaible.com.

