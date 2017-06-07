Author Shares Gripping Account of Living with Mental Illness in Memoir

Tilly Dunn invites readers to look inside her life and grasp valuable realizations through her new book, Exit Stage Left: From Suicidal to Imaginative Thinking, Moving Forward with a Healthy Mind.



This memoir reveals Dunn’s struggle with mental illness, which went on for fifty-one years. Dunn recalls how her early childhood memories were light and wonderful. However, at age eleven, her suicidal thoughts started plaguing her mind. This went on until she was sixty-two.



Dunn was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder after she went to the hospital due to incessant pain when she was six months pregnant with her first baby. When she finally overcame her mental illness, Dunn decided to share her story to the world, hoping that it will help others who struggle with the same nightmare she underwent.



Don Boulay remarked, “What an incredible journey this book takes you through. I could almost feel the pain that would be brought about by these manic episodes, and I have a deep felt respect that she was able to pull out of it. Talk about determination and the power of the mind and will!”





Exit Stage Left

From Suicidal to Imaginative Thinking, Moving Forward with a Healthy Mind

Written by Tilly Dunn

Paperback | $16.99

Hardcover | $29.99



Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Tilly Dunn, who was born on March 5, 1945, is the youngest of six children. She endured fifty-one years of mental illness. She, however, has been able to live happily without medication since January 2012. More information about the author and her work is available on her website at www.tillydunnbooks.com.